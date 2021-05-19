Statement from Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. on Approval of the Gaming Compact by the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. issued the following statement on behalf of the 4,300 members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida regarding today's ratification of the Gaming Compact by the Florida Legislature:

"Today, all the people of Florida are winners, thanks to legislative approval of the Gaming Compact between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It is a historic and mutually-beneficial partnership between the State and Seminole Tribe that will positively impact all Floridians for decades to come. The Seminole Tribe wants to express our sincere thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis, Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, as well as to minority leaders Sen. Lauren Book and Rep. Evan Jenne, who have all worked hard to make this opportunity a reality. I must also thank our entire team for such a meaningful outcome and specifically Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen for leading the negotiations."

