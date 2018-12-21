Statement from the family of Theresa Strawn

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the community and from people across the country.

As you can imagine, this is the most horrific thing that has ever happened to us. Theresa was a loving and kind person and we will miss her and her family with all our hearts.

As we prepare to lay our family members to rest, we appreciate your prayers and ask that you respect our privacy and give us proper space to mourn this devastating loss.

SOURCE The Family of Theresa Strawn