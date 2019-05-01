Statement From The Snowflake Board Of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Snowflake Board of Directors would like to thank Bob Muglia for his tireless effort and dedication to building the Snowflake business over the past five years. Bob is a high integrity leader and leaves us with an excellent reputation. We look forward to working with Bob through this transition and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the Snowflake team over the past 5 years as we've built the world's best cloud data warehouse," said Bob Muglia. "Our success is founded upon our values, foremost of which is putting the customer first. I look forward to assisting as an advisor during the transition and am confident the Snowflake team will take our success to the next level."

About Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.com.

SOURCE Snowflake Inc.

Related Links

https://www.snowflake.com

