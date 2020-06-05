Statement From Wade, Grunberg & Wilson On Behalf Of Lee's Summit Teen

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement by G. Taylor Wilson on behalf of his client, Anneliese Ahrens.

"Recent news articles and social media posts have seized upon the tragic killing of Mr. George Floyd on May 25 to falsely attack a group of teenagers for a May 27 video of innocent horseplay, as is clear when viewing the other videos taken that night. The teenagers in no way were making a reference to Mr. Floyd's death, and Ms. Ahrens categorically condemns anyone who would mock or make light of Mr. Floyd's killing, or who would attempt to excuse the conduct and circumstances that resulted in his tragic death. The public conversation should appropriately continue to address the killing of Mr. Floyd, concern for Mr. Floyd's family, systemic racism, and championing the causes of fairness, equity, and justice. That conversation, however, is diluted by false attacks against high school students who in no way were commenting on Mr. Floyd or tragedies that have come to be symbolized by the words, 'I can't breathe.' As we look to find a new path forward as a country, we ask that we work together to drive a national conversation and action around racial inequality and injustice that seeks productive change, rather than creating false narratives that distract from that much more important conversation."

