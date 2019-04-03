Statement Of Attorney Thomas R. Kline On Behalf Of The Parents Of Hazing Victim Timothy J. Piazza

BELLEFONTE, Pa., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas R. Kline, of Kline & Specter, P.C., attorney for Jim and Evelyn Piazza, said, "Today was a significant step forward in the long road to justice for the parents of Tim Piazza with the sentencing of three individuals to incarceration for admitted conspiracy to haze their son." He added, "Jim and Evelyn, in the courtroom for the sentencing, remain committed to the cause of eradicating hazing and the beneficial deterrent effect of the enforcement of anti-hazing laws throughout the country."

SOURCE Kline & Specter, PC