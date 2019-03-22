Statement of Cathy Bennett, NJHA President and CEO, on New Jersey's Proposed Health Insurance Safeguards

PRINCETON, N.J., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Health insurance helps individuals access the care they need, at the right time and in the right healthcare setting. That is essential to ensure better health for the people of New Jersey. We applaud the Murphy Administration for its leadership in protecting New Jersey individuals and families by providing these consumer-focused safeguards in our state's insurance system.

"The proposals for minimum requirements for insurance policies are very important. We've seen a rise in plans that require more cost-sharing by the consumer, often leading to surprise medical bills for the patient.

"Covering more people with health insurance and making sure that coverage is adequate for their medical needs is essential to improve health status and begin addressing the affordability concerns in healthcare today."

SOURCE New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA)

