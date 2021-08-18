Statement of Cathy Bennett, NJHA President and CEO, on the Importance of COVID-19 Booster Shots

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We welcome the updated advice today from the Biden Administration regarding the need for COVID-19 booster shots, which is based on the latest available research. Our dedicated healthcare workers, who were prioritized for the first doses more than eight months ago, continue to serve on the front lines of the pandemic. It makes sense that they should be among the first to receive the third dose once it is available.

"We are prepared to get shots in the arms of all eligible hospital staff, who may come into contact with COVID-positive patients and, therefore, remain at high risk of contracting the virus."

SOURCE New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA)

