Statement of Joseph McGuire, AHAM President and CEO on Violence at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers condemned this week's violence at the U.S. Capitol. Denouncing the outrageous and unlawful actions that resulted in deaths, property destruction and chaos seen around the world, AHAM President and CEO Joseph McGuire issued this statement on behalf of the home appliance manufacturing industry:

"Our democracy was under attack but fortunately it prevailed and the Congress fulfilled its constitutional duty to affirm the presidential and vice presidential votes of the Electoral College.

"AHAM relocated its headquarters office to Washington, DC from Chicago over 20 years ago to participate more fully in the development of national policies and laws affecting our members and their customers. Our success in this sphere is the result of collaboration, reaching across the table and advocating with facts and data to drive the best outcome.

"I have spent my entire career in the nation's capital both as a federal employee and a representative of business. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the horrific scenes of violence, destruction and lawlessness that took place in the Capitol.

"Government and business share a collective responsibility to preserve our constitution and protect democracy. We support an orderly and peaceful transition of power. We always strive to work productively with all government officials and look forward to working with the new presidential administration and congress."

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) is the trade association representing manufacturers of major, portable and floor care home appliances and suppliers to the industry. AHAM is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Ottawa. AHAM is the single voice providing the home appliance industry and its customers leadership, advocacy and a forum for action — developing and implementing credible solutions for public policy, standards and business decisions. You can visit AHAM's web site at http://www.aham.org or follow us on Twitter @AHAM_Voice and @AHAM_Policy.

