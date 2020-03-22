Statement of Support for Ohio Actions to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Nicholas K. Akins today issued the following statement of support for the actions taken by Governor Michael DeWine and his administration to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"AEP and AEP Ohio strongly support the March 22 order from Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health. These are unprecedented times, and we agree that decisive action is necessary to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and maintain critical services," Akins said. "We have taken significant actions to help protect our employees and maintain reliable service for our customers and will continue to adjust our response as this situation evolves.

"While our employees continue working to keep the power flowing and limit their potential exposure, we ask customers to keep physical distance for your safety and ours. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and our communities."

Actions AEP has taken in response to COVID-19:

AEP line workers and other employees critical to maintaining service are working in smaller teams, adjusting work schedules, practicing physical distancing, monitoring themselves for any symptoms and taking other prevention measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All AEP employees who can are working from home to help prevent the spread of the virus. All AEP facilities are closed to visitors and all non-essential travel has been curtailed.

AEP is continuously educating employees about COVID-19 and collaborating with other companies in our industry, government experts and public health agencies. AEP is following recommendations from the CDC and continually reviewing our response and the guidance we are providing to our employees.

To help address the financial hardships faced by many of our customers, AEP has temporarily suspended all service disconnections for non-payment. If a customer is having trouble paying their bill, they should contact AEP by phone or through Facebook or Twitter to discuss payment options.

The American Electric Power Foundation is donating $1.5 million in emergency funds, including nearly $500,000 in Ohio , to support basic human needs and help address the hardships faced by customers and communities.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power

Related Links

www.aep.com

