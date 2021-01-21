Statement of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health on selection of Janet Woodcock, MD as Acting Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Dr. Woodcock's decades of experience, steady leadership, and empathy are the leadership we need at this time in America. Today, the nation's COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics review and approval effort will be in the hands of one of our nation's most experienced and skilled health leaders. The critical FDA infrastructure is well served by naming Dr. Janet Woodcock as the Acting Commissioner of FDA. Dr. Woodcock has always been guided by science in her decisions and motivated by a desire to improve lives that brought her to her chosen profession of science and medicine. She has a deep understanding and deep empathy for the needs of those most underserved by our health system. Dr. Woodcock has been a leader in FDA for improving our science base so that it reflects the diversity of the nation and efforts to diversify the FDA workforce. Under her leadership, FDA will lead the COVID response in a way that puts science at the core of its decisions," said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

