Statement of William M. Sullivan, Jr., partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, on behalf of his client Mr. Christopher C. Garrett

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with Dr. Ford's own recent statement, Mr. Garrett categorically denies the baseless and irresponsible suggestions and insinuations that he is somehow the subject of Dr. Ford's allegations. In fact, he has no knowledge or information relating to her claims.

Mr. Garrett will not be making any further statements regarding this matter.

SOURCE Pillsbury Law