Statement of William W. Taylor, III, Counsel to Sabrina Meng

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Sabrina Meng have reached a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) in a case bringing federal charges against Ms. Meng for bank and wire fraud. In 2018, Ms. Meng was arrested in Canada in connection with the U.S. charges, and since that time, she has been living in Canada while a Canadian court considers the United States' request for Ms. Meng's extradition. Zuckerman Spaeder partner William W. Taylor, III, one of the lawyers who represents Ms. Meng, issued the following statement:

"I'm very pleased that Sabrina Meng and the U.S. Department of Justice have reached a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) and it has been approved by Judge Donnelly. Under the terms of this agreement, Ms. Meng will not be prosecuted further in the United States and the extradition proceedings in Canada will be terminated. She has not pleaded guilty and we fully expect the indictment will be dismissed with prejudice after fourteen months. Now, she will be free to return home to be with her family."

