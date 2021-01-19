Statement on the Peaceful Transfer of Power

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 38 Organizations, including the Code of Support Foundation, releases following statement about the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States:

Following the failed insurrection attempt of January 6, 2021, the undersigned organizations, who serve members of our military, veterans, caregivers, and their families, join in condemning this violent attack on our country, our democracy, and our Constitution. We affirm our commitment to the US Constitution, our free and fair elections, and the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.

We endorse the statement made by the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the joint force , which is made up of about 1.3 million active-duty service members and more than 811,000 National Guardsmen and reservists,

"The violent riot in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on the U.S. Congress, the Capitol building, and our Constitutional process. We witnessed actions inside the Capitol building that were inconsistent with the rule of law. The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection."

Our veterans and men and women in uniform each take an oath to uphold and defend the US Constitution, which provides for the peaceful transfer of power after an election - as confirmed by the States and courts, and certified by the US Congress. Members of the National Guard are now activated to protect the results of that election. We call on our fellow Americans to respect the electoral process, as well as the men and women of the National Guard who will be fulfilling their oaths to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. There must be no further violence. We, the undersigned, join in opposition to any effort to overthrow our democracy or disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

We also call for accountability for those responsible for the seditious acts leading up to and including January 6, 2021. We call upon veterans, members of the military, and each of us who have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution to stand firmly in support of democracy and to recommit to the peaceful transfer of power. We ask our political leaders, who have sworn that very same oath, to do the same.

Signed,

1. AMVETS

2. Brighton Marine, Inc

3. Code of Support Foundation

4. Easterseals DC MD VA

5. Elizabeth Dole Foundation

6. Esposas Militares Hispanas USA

7. Final Salute, Inc

8. Give an Hour

9. Higher Ground Veterans Advocacy

10. Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

11. Military Child Education Coalition

12. Military Family Advisory Network

13. Military Order of the Purple Heart

14. Minority Veterans of America

15. Modern Military Association of America

16. Ms Veteran America

17. Mt. Carmel Veterans Services

18. MVAT Foundation

19. National Military Spouse Network

20. Partners in Promise

21. Project Sanctuary

22. Psych Armor

23. Psych Hub

24. Reveille Foundation

25. Secure Families Initiative

26. Student Veterans of America

27. Swords to Plowshares

28. Team Red, White & Blue

29. Team Rubicon

30. The Independence Fund

31. The Mission Continues

32. Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

33. Travis Manion Foundation

34. Veterans Community Connection

35. Veterans Education Successes

36. Veterans for Common Sense

37. Volunteers of America

38. wear blue: run to remember

