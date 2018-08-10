Statement on Title II-A Funds in Senate Spending Bill

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Hirsh, executive director of Learning Forward, issued the following statement:

"Learning Forward is grateful that the Senate has recognized the importance of providing educators with ongoing professional development and is very pleased that it included $2.05 billion for Title II-A of the Every Student Succeeds Act in its recently passed FY 2019 LHHS-Ed/Defense spending bill.

"As the membership organization exclusively focused on high-quality professional learning, we know that communities across the U.S. rely on Title II-A funds to ensure all students have access to effective teaching and learning. We are encouraged by the Senate's bipartisan accomplishment in passing a funding bill that adequately funds education programs. We urge the House of Representatives to take up and pass the Senate's bill to fund the government by September 30."

About Learning Forward



Learning Forward is a nonprofit, international membership association of learning educators committed to one vision in K–12 education: Excellent teaching and learning every day. To realize that vision Learning Forward pursues its mission to build the capacity of leaders to establish and sustain highly effective professional learning. Information about membership, services, and products is available from www.learningforward.org.

SOURCE Learning Forward

Related Links

http://www.learningforward.org

