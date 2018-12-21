Statement Regarding the Farm Bill Being Signed Into Law From Green Gorilla Founder and CEO Steven Saxton

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Steven Saxton, founder and CEO of Green Gorilla™, a leading manufacturer and brand of cannabidiol (CBD) products, regarding the signing of the Farm Bill into law:

"The signing of the Farm Bill into law represents an enormous step forward for the hemp industry. The 2018 Farm Bill will allow hemp cultivation broadly and puts no restrictions on the sale, transport or possession of hemp-derived products so long as those items are produced and marketed in a manner consistent with the law.

Steven Saxton, Founder and CEO, Green Gorilla

"As such, the legalization of hemp-derived CBD will not only make it easier for consumers to purchase CBD products, but also enable the scientific community to further research CBD and provide consumers with more information on its benefits and use.

"The immediate impact of the Farm Bill will likely be greater confidence among large retailers to carry CBD products. We are anticipating our distribution channels will see significant growth during the coming months leading to exponentially higher sales the first half of 2019. The signing of the bill is also expected to result in a greater influx of capital, with investors becoming more comfortable aligning themselves with the industry.

"We are hoping to finally see proper regulation of the industry which will establish better standards and practices. Right now, it is like the Wild West; CBD companies are putting out products with incorrect and misleading information on their labels and consumers don't know which brands to trust. The Journal of the American Medical Association conducted a study that found approximately 70 percent of CBD products had different levels of CBD than what appeared on the label.

"Green Gorilla has always been committed to providing consumers the highest quality products possible. While the industry currently has no standards to follow, we have led the way to set the bar ourselves and establish standards we believe far exceed others in the industry. From the high quality of our ingredients and our Good Manufacturing Practices to our USDA Organic certification, third-party lab testing and the transparency with which we label our products, we have always strived to meet the highest of standards and deliver the best hemp-derived CBD products possible. Given the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, Green Gorilla is well-positioned to be the hemp CBD global industry leader."

