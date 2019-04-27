Statement: U.S. Conference of Mayors President Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin on Shooting at Chabad of Poway Synagogue

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by United States Conference of Mayors President, Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin on the shooting at Chabad of Poway synagogue:

"Once again anti-Semitic hate has reared its ugly head in our country, this time just before a Passover service in Poway, California in which worshipers were killed and wounded. America's Mayors condemn these and all acts of hate and stand in solidarity with Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and the residents of his city. We send our condolences to the victims and all members of Chabad of Poway.

"Exactly six months after the horrific shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Jews were targeted while worshiping in their synagogue. We know that the incidence of hate crimes in general and anti-Semitic ones in particular are increasing. This hate and these crimes have no place in America. Through the U.S. Conference of Mayors, we will continue to speak out against these acts of hate whenever they occur, build inclusive and compassionate cities and work to enact sensible gun safety legislation."

