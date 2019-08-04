Statement: U.S. Conference Of Mayors Responds To Dayton Shooting

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills (MI), on the shooting in Dayton:

"Another mass shooting in a great American city is more than we can fathom. Thirteen hours of bloodshed. Twenty-nine innocent people killed—20 yesterday in El Paso, nine early today in Dayton. More than 50 wounded in both cities.

"America's mayors stand with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, heartbroken that at least nine people were killed and 26 wounded in an overnight shooting in downtown Dayton. People should be able to enjoy a Saturday night out in safety. This shouldn't be happening in our country.

"We send our condolences to the victims, their families, and the entire Dayton community and recognize the brave actions of our first responders. The police responded quickly – in less than one minute according to Mayor Whaley – and saved countless more people from being killed or injured.

"Mayors are doing everything they can in their cities to keep their residents safe, to prevent gun violence from happening in the first place. But this is a national problem. How many times must this tragedy repeat itself before our national leaders act to reduce gun violence in our nation?"

