Statement: U.S. Conference of Mayors Supports Congressional Efforts to Pass Additional Emergency COVID-19 Relief for Cities

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of the United States Conference of Mayors, on the legislative proposals put forward today by Congressional leaders on additional emergency COVID-19 relief for cities:

"We applaud and fully support the legislative proposals put forward today by Congressional leaders to continue to provide financial relief to cities of all sizes. Mayors are on the front line of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the provisions in today's proposals will help give cities resources they desperately need. We especially appreciate the use of the CDBG structure for distributing funds directly to our cities at a time when they are needed quickly. We also applaud provisions to support small businesses as they suffer from the negative economic impacts of the virus.

"In this time of national crisis, we encourage Congress to come together in a bipartisan way to pass this much-needed legislation."

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

