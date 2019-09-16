State's premiere real estate trade show, REimagine! Conference & Expo, opens next week in Los Angeles for first time

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CALIFORNIA REALTORS® will gather for the state's premiere real estate trade show next week at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles. Previously known as California REALTOR® Expo and reengineered and rebranded last year as REimagine! Conference & Expo, the trade show, running Sept. 24-26, offers three full days of valuable and insightful seminars, learning experiences and networking opportunities for California REALTORS®.

Highlights of REimagine! include:

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Masterclasses

Masterclass is a paid day of targeted content in five tracks: Social Media 4.0 will help new or experienced agents cultivate a powerful social media presence to drive their business growth. Broker Conference will provide brokers with the tools, training and resources to boost their careers and brand, and they'll take home actionable strategies to apply to their business. YPN Ignite is a half-day session that features an all-new StarTalk speaker series, offering engaging, inspirational content of current and past Rising Star Award honorees. California Residential Purchase Agreement (RPA) Training will give attendees detailed instruction on how to properly complete and use the RPA, the cornerstone of every successful real estate transaction in California. The course is Dept. of Real Estate accredited for four hours of Continuing Education in Consumer Protection. How to Become a Transaction Wizard will provide a thorough understanding of the real estate transaction, from writing the contract and offer to understanding contingencies and managing the transaction.

Exclusive Networking Reception

All Masterclass attendees will receive exclusive admission to the afterparty on the rooftop of Circa LA Luxury Apartments, with evening sunset views of Downtown Los Angeles, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 - REimagine Day 1

Wednesday morning kicks off with TEDtalk-style sessions — fast-paced, 30-minute presentations designed to inspire and motivate. Key sessions include: "Take a Listing and Make a Sale This Week," with Jeff Mays, master trainer and coach at Tom Ferry Int'l.; "Let's Talk 2020" with Daryl Fairweather, Redfin chief economist, and Skylar Olsen, Zillow chief economist; and "Thriving Through the Noise: What Successful REALTORS® Need to Know," with Ryan Gorman, NRT CEO.

Wednesday Speaker Highlights:

Stacy Carpenter, director of customer experience at TOMS®, will tell how the industry-leading brand differentiated themselves by using purpose and social responsibility to drive conversion. She'll also discuss how REALTORS® can leverage their brand differentiators and create experiences that highlight their brand values. ("Using Purpose to Drive Conversion," 10:10 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.)

Keynote Luncheon

Wednesday's keynote luncheon speaker is C.A.R. CEO Joel Singer. Singer will explore new business models, future industry trends, disruptors, and technology trends. (Paid event)

Exhibit Hall Grand Opening

REimagine! will kick off the Exhibit Hall opening at 9 a.m., giving attendees an opportunity to explore the latest products and innovations and connect face-to-face with hundreds of vendors in major product categories including technology, apps, marketing and finance.

Thursday, Sept. 26 - REimagine Day 2

Thursday resumes with sessions including: "Breaking into the Luxury Market," with Chris Pollinger, partner at Berman & Pollinger; "Power Hour: 5 a.m. Club," with Sharran Srivatsaa, CEO, Kingston Lane; "iBuyers Panel," with Tyler Hixson of Opendoor; Quinn Hawkins of Redfin; Curt Beardsley of Zillow; and Wendy Forsythe of Wendy Forsythe Consulting, and moderated by C.A.R. CEO Joel Singer; and "10 Things to Do to Prepare for a Changing Market," with Gretchen Pearson, president of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Drysdale Properties.

Thursday Speaker Highlights:

Dustin Garis, former global brand innovation leader at Proctor & Gamble, will share his experiences and insights from the world's most innovative brands to help REALTORS® accelerate their innovation capabilities and transform the way they approach their business into the future. ("The Experience Economy Revolution," 10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.)

Pamela Barnum, former undercover police officer and federal prosecuting attorney, will reveal how to detect deception and interpret body language so REALTORS® can close the deal, increase profits and improve client happiness with agent-to-agent negotiation skills. ("Negotiate Better Deals with Body Language," 2:40 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.)

Keynote Luncheon

Thursday's keynote luncheon speaker is C.A.R. Chief Economist Leslie Appleton-Young. She'll present her "2020 Housing Market Forecast" and share valuable information and insight about next year's California housing market, including projected home sales, median prices, housing affordability, inventory supply, and mortgage rates and availability. (Paid event)

Exhibit Hall

The Exhibit Hall continues from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

