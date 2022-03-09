STATES WEIGH THE TRUE PRICE OF NATURAL GAS AMID RUSSIA-FUELED VOLATILITY

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Russia escalates its invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. imposes sanctions banning the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal, America grapples with stabilizing its own energy markets. Though we produce almost all the natural gas we consume, domestic prices are increasing in response to global market volatility and growing international demand for U.S. resources. As sustainable building nonprofit Southface see it, it's another setback for an energy fuel source that state utilities have long touted as an affordable, reliable investment.

While states may not import natural gas from overseas, most source it from another state. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reveals that just five states — Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and West Virginia — accounted for ~69% of total U.S. dry natural gas production in 2020. The extensive infrastructure required to send gas long distances is vulnerable to disruption from threats like freezing temperatures, earthquakes, corrosion, and excavation equipment damage. Additionally, as Global Energy Monitor reports, natural gas production and systems leak greenhouse gasses that exacerbate the climate crisis, like methane, at every juncture. Despite these liabilities, many electric utilities are reluctant to redirect funds toward more reliable renewable energy resources closer to home.