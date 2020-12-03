States Where Residents are Most Likely to Accept a COVID-19 Vaccine

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report ranking all 50 states to see where residents are most likely to accept a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available.

To predict how widely adopted a COVID-19 vaccine could be, we looked at adult age-appropriate vaccination rates across the country to see where vaccination rates are highest. The existing rate of vaccinated adults, their access to healthcare, and public opinion help estimate the rate at which the vaccine will be received.

You can see the full report and list of state vaccinations rates here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/vaccination-rates-and-adoption-of-covid-vaccine

Key Findings:

The national average of American adults in 2019 with age-appropriate vaccinations was 40%.

A Gallup poll conducted in October 2020 found 42% would not take a COVID-19 vaccine.

found 42% would not take a COVID-19 vaccine. Massachusetts , Rhode Island , and Maryland have the highest rates of vaccinated adults in 2019. Nevada , Wyoming , and Georgia have the lowest rates.

, , and have the highest rates of vaccinated adults in 2019. , , and have the lowest rates. Wisconsin , Florida , and Arizona saw the biggest increase in vaccinated adults from 2015 to 2019. 12 states saw a decrease in vaccinated adults.

, , and saw the biggest increase in vaccinated adults from 2015 to 2019. 12 states saw a decrease in vaccinated adults. Age-appropriate vaccinations have increased nationally by an average of 5.3% from 2015 to 2019.

Nine of the top 10 states for vaccinated adults in 2019 saw an increase in vaccination rates from 2015 to 2019.

Methodology

To get rankings, QuoteWizard analyzed the Commonwealth Fund's Health System Data on adults with age-appropriate vaccinations. The final ranking is based on states that had the highest percentages of vaccinated adults in 2019. States with the highest percentages of adults with age-appropriate vaccines were ranked 1 to 50. Also included is the rate change over a five-year period from 2015 to 2019 for each state.

Rank State 2019 Adult Vaccine (%) 2015 Adults Vaccine (%) % Change 1 Massachusetts 48 42 14.29% 2 Rhode Island 48 46 4.35% 3 Maryland 47 41 14.63% 4 Connecticut 47 43 9.30% 5 Nebraska 47 45 4.44% 6 North Carolina 47 45 4.44% 7 Virginia 46 42 9.52% 8 Washington 46 42 9.52% 9 New Hampshire 46 44 4.55% 10 Iowa 46 47 -2.13% 11 South Dakota 46 51 -9.80% 12 Pennsylvania 45 41 9.76% 13 North Dakota 45 42 7.14% 14 Vermont 45 42 7.14% 15 Colorado 45 43 4.65% 16 Wisconsin 44 36 22.22% 17 Kansas 44 41 7.32% 18 Maine 44 41 7.32% 19 Missouri 43 43 0.00% 20 Oklahoma 43 44 -2.27% 21 Minnesota 43 45 -4.44% 22 New York 42 40 5.00% 23 Delaware 42 43 -2.33% 24 West Virginia 42 44 -4.55% 25 Ohio 41 36 13.89% 26 Hawaii 41 38 7.89% 27 Montana 41 39 5.13% 28 Indiana 40 36 11.11% 29 South Carolina 40 37 8.11% 30 New Mexico 40 38 5.26% 31 Oregon 40 38 5.26% 32 Utah 40 38 5.26% 33 Arkansas 40 40 0.00% 34 Kentucky 40 43 -6.98% 35 California 39 35 11.43% 36 Alabama 39 38 2.63% 37 Tennessee 39 40 -2.50% 38 Michigan 38 34 11.76% 39 Texas 38 41 -7.32% 40 Arizona 37 32 15.63% 41 Illinois 37 35 5.71% 42 New Jersey 37 37 0.00% 43 Mississippi 37 38 -2.63% 44 Idaho 36 33 9.09% 45 Alaska 36 34 5.88% 46 Louisiana 36 37 -2.70% 47 Florida 34 29 17.24% 48 Georgia 34 34 0.00% 49 Wyoming 34 34 0.00% 50 Nevada 30 31 -3.23%

National 40 38 5.26%

