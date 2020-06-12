Statewide NYSIR Scholarships Awarded to Graduating Seniors

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal (NYSIR) has awarded $46,000 in special 2020 scholarships to college-bound high school seniors from across New York.

The Cristin Ann Bambino Scholarship is awarded to special education students for outstanding efforts in overcoming challenges to complete high school. The Paul Jensen Scholarship is presented to students who have demonstrated inspired design and building skills, and the Joseph Goncalves Student Humanitarian Scholarship is given to seniors involved in causes promoting social justice, equal opportunity and relief of human suffering. All three grants are awarded annually.

The 2020 Bambino Scholarship grand award winner is Wyatt Hackett of Ausable Valley High School in Clinton County, who received a $5,000 grant. The runner-up winner is Alexander Umiker of Newark Valley High School in Tioga County, who received a $4,000 scholarship. Seven other winners from regions across the state won $3,000 awards.

The Jensen Scholarship grand winner is Emily Connors of Peru High School in Clinton County, who also received a $5,000 grant. Runner-up Sarah Rolling of Depew High School in Erie County won a $3,000 NYSIR scholarship. The Goncalves Scholarship grand winner is Alaha Nasari of Hicksville High School in Nassau County, who received a $5,000 grant. Runner-up Angelina Mannino of Stissing Mountain High School in Dutchess County was awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

For a complete list of all 13 winners, visit www.nysir.org/page/2020-scholarship-winners

Since the program's inception in 2007, NYSIR has awarded nearly $400,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors at NYSIR member schools.

NYSIR is a nonprofit reciprocal insurer of more than 350 school districts and BOCES across New York state. It is owned, operated and governed by districts that belong to the reciprocal, which provides its members with comprehensive, cost-effective property and liability insurance, as well as in-depth risk management programs.

