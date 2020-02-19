STATIC AND BEN EL Headline their First NYC Show of 2020 and Perform on National Morning Television
Feb 19, 2020, 11:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After ringing in the New Year with the release of 'Further Up
(Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)' – with Pitbull, things are looking bright for the Israeli duo, STATIC AND BEN EL. Following an invitation to do a Live in Studio performance on two of America's most popular TV shows: Good Morning America (GMA) and "Live with Kelly & Ryan," they are set to headline for their first US 2020 performance at the prestigious Sony Hall in Times Square in New York City on the evening of February 26, 2020.
To be chosen by Saban Music Group (SMG) for their first music release — including a special appearance by 'Mr. 305' — means that something special is in the works. 'Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)' pushes the envelope by combining catchy lyrics with a music video that exhibits a delicate balance between dazzling visuals and an electric club vibe. The track, which already boasts over 17 million views worldwide to date on YouTube, has also secured a Top 10 spot on the US VEVO charts and has reached the #1 spot on Radio Disney. Thanks to its fast-paced rhythm, the song also tallies over six million Spotify streams and shows no signs of slowing down. In addition to all the success, 'Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)'s Latin version, "Subelo" Featuring Chesca has just impacted Top 10 on the US Latin Billboard Charts and was also ranked #10 on Shazam's US Discovery Chart. Since its debut, the single has been featured on some of the world's most prestigious media outlets, including Billboard, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.
The duo, composed of singers Leeraz Russo (STATIC) and Ben El Tavori (BEN EL) plus musical producer Yarden Peleg (Jordi) continue to weave their path in the competitive music landscape. Aside from their latest hit, STATIC AND BEN EL have amazed audiences at the Wow Festival in Tel Aviv, with their electric performance of 'Tudo Bom' along with J Balvin. They are also the returning judges on the 4th season of the popular televised Eurovision Singing Competition in Tel Aviv.
'Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)' and STATIC AND BEN EL made history earlier this year after becoming SMG's first music release.
About SMG:
Saban Music Group LLC (SMG) is a global music entertainment company based in Los Angeles, California. SMG was founded in 2019 by Haim Saban, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saban Capital Group LLC and a worldwide pioneer and leader in the entertainment industry. SMG captures the globalization of music by identifying, signing and developing artists with international appeal. The company operates in a number of pillars including recorded music, publishing, touring, management and acquisitions. SMG's global artist roster includes STATIC AND BEN EL (Israel), Mergui (Israel), Marie Monti (France), Chesca (Puerto Rico) and Reykon (Colombia), to name a few.
