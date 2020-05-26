Station 6 Launches Unique State-of-the-Art Fitness & Martial Arts Gym in Tullahoma, TN

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new high-end gym called Station 6 has launched in Tullahoma designed to give residents an alternative to traditional gyms and to make fitness fun.

Station 6 is two things under one roof. First, it is a high-end, tech-driven fitness program. And second, it is a state-of-the-art martial arts program featuring Jiu Jitsu, Kickboxing, Judo, Wrestling and more. Members are able to opt-in to either one of the two programs individually or can upgrade to an Unlimited package which includes both.

The Station 6 martial arts program is led by black belt instructor Jon Haskew of Haskew Jiu Jitsu. Jon has over two decades of experience in Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai Kickboxing. He has worked at several gyms in the area and is known for creating a family atmosphere while offering top notch martial arts instruction.

The martial arts program at Station 6 specializes in Jiu Jitsu for kids and adults (both men and women). Jiu Jitsu has become one of the dominant martial arts in the UFC and is a great way to burn fat and stay fit. Learning Jiu Jitsu improves self-esteem, confidence, discipline and overall body awareness. It also improves your ability for self-defense.

The Station 6 fitness program was designed from scratch by multiple fitness experts and personal trainers pulling together decades of experience in the fitness industry. To develop the program, a nine month pilot was run with dozens of individuals, from working professionals to stay at home moms, providing daily feedback to refine, improve and perfect the system. The end result is a one-of-a-kind fitness program perfect for those who want to just show up and get results.

According to Micah Sparacio, co-founder, "Station 6 originated from a single idea: how can we make fitness as fun and painless as possible while still getting the results that everyone wants? Showing up and keeping your mind in the game are the hardest parts of staying fit. We set out to create a fun, effective workout experience that lets busy, everyday people see results as quickly as possible."

For a lot of people, knowing what to do is a big part of the challenge in getting and staying fit and Station 6 has solved that problem for you. Each workout is broken into six 5 minute rounds that target every part of the body. You can think of these as 6 mini HIIT workouts done in only 35 minutes, all while keeping things fun. HIIT workouts have been scientifically proven to be the most effective at reaching the goals most people are aiming at.

The Station 6 fitness program has several technological features that set it apart:

- InBody 770 Body Composition Monitoring to track fitness progress where it matters

- OnBeat Heartbeat monitoring to track exertion levels in real time and maximize results

- Reports emailed after each workout show total calories burned

- VibePlate whole body vibration for workout intensification

Station 6 is located at 1802 N. Jackson Street, Suite 650 Cherokee Square near the Publix and Chick-Fil-A.

To learn more about Station 6 in Tullahoma, you can visit its website: https://www.station6fitness.com

Contact:

Jon Haskew

Station 6 Manager

423-488-3317

1802 N. Jackson Street, Suite 650

Cherokee Square

Tullahoma, TN

SOURCE Station 6

