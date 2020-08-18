Station Casinos offers "Cashless Gaming" with "PlayOn" at Las Vegas Properties

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Cashless Systems, Inc. ("ACS PlayOn®") and Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"), a consolidated subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) announce that following the successful field trial at Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, the companies have agreed to roll out the PlayOn Cashless Table Game Solution ("PlayOn") across the Station Casinos network of properties in Las Vegas.

PlayOn is a cashless payments technology that allows players to purchase casino chips using their debit card at the game.

"We continually look at ways to innovate and enhance the guest experience, including how guests access funds. Through PlayOn, we are able to offer a new, safe and convenient cashless option for the guest to purchase chips directly at the game," said John Pourciau, Station Casinos' Corporate Director of Finance and Treasury.

"Station Casinos is an iconic brand in Las Vegas, and we are thrilled about expanding PlayOn with their other properties. Red Rock was the site for our Nevada field trial, and we look forward to building on the success and patron adoption that was realized at Red Rock," says Steve Warner, ACS PlayOn's Founder. "We've spent significant time working with the NGCB to meet all applicable MICS, Technical Standards and Responsible Gaming Regulations and are seeing significant interest to deploy PlayOn across the state, especially with the concerns surrounding currency and COVID-19. PlayOn's safe, secure and convenient."

In addition to table games, ACS PlayOn possesses a full suite of innovative cashless and contactless solutions that include Slots, Sports Books and Poker Rooms.

"We are excited about the recent regulatory changes that the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Commission have made for progressing with cashless wagering systems and cashless gaming altogether and hope other jurisdictions will as well. The revised regulations will allow for ACS PlayOn to introduce our additional innovative ideas and suite of solutions to the industry," says Shawn Quick, ACS PlayOn's CTO.

About ACS PlayOn

ACS PlayOn, based in Reno, Nevada provides a patented PIN Debit Solution for table games. PlayOn is deployed at several of the largest Native American Casinos in the country and is currently expanding with Casino Operators in Nevada and around the country. PlayOn is a proven cashless solution that continues to provide considerable value and convenience to its existing casino clients and their patrons. For more information visit www.acsplayon.com or contact [email protected]

SOURCE ACS PlayOn