Station Casinos Team Members Decisively Reject Culinary Workers Union Local 226

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 84 percent turnout, Station Casinos Team Members at Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa (Nasdaq: RRR) have decisively rejected the Culinary Workers Union Local 226. The election was held over the course of several days by secret ballot and supervised by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Station Casinos Team Members by a wide margin of 9 percent, 54 percent (627) over 45 percent (534), have rejected unionization. Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa Vice President and General Manager Scott Nelson said, "Our great Team Members have spoken, and we thank them for their support. We believe there is no better place to work in Las Vegas and these election results validate that belief."

