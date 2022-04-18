Stationary Fuel Cell Market Size to Grow by 442.51 MW | Rising Energy Consumption to Drive Growth | Technavio

Apr 18, 2022, 02:15 ET
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stationary fuel cell market share is expected to increase by 442.51 megawatts from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.22% during the forecast period.
Driver and Challenge
The rising energy consumption due to the rapid growth in urbanization is driving the global stationary fuel cell industry growth. Currently, fossil fuel meets most of the power demands. However, it is harmful to the atmosphere. Thus, various countries across the world are making efforts in decarbonizing the power system, which has increased the demand for a clean and efficient power source. Fuel cells are highly efficient. Power is generated through an electrochemical reaction in fuel cells, which does not involve any combustion. The by-products from the process are water and heat, thus making fuel cells one of the cleanest power sources. Therefore, the growing adoption of stationary fuel cells will drive the market during the forecast period.
The high cost of fuel cells is challenging the global stationary fuel cell market growth. The adoption of fuel cells has increased gradually over the years owing to their higher efficiency and environmental benefits. However, their cost is relatively higher than alternative technologies such as gas engines or micro-turbine. Thus, manufacturers need subsidies to stay competitive in the market to reduce initial costs and increase adoption. However, subsidies would gradually reduce, which would make it necessary to increase investments in technology developed to reduce the overall cost. Such factors may limit the market growth during the forecast period.
Major Stationary Fuel Cell Companies:
- AFC Energy PLC
- Aisin Corp.
- Altergy Systems
- AVL List GmbH
- Ballard Power Systems Inc.
- Bloom Energy Corp.
- Cellkraft AB
- Ceres Power Holdings plc
- Convion Ltd.
- Doosan Corp.
Stationary Fuel Cell Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD MW, 2021-2026)
- Prime power - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Combined heat and power - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Stationary Fuel Cell Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD MW, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in investment in fuel cells and advances in technology will drive the stationary fuel cell market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and China are the key countries for the stationary fuel cells market in APAC.
|
Stationary Fuel Cell Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.22%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
442.51 MW
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.47
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AFC Energy PLC, Aisin Corp., Altergy Systems, AVL List GmbH, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Cellkraft AB, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Convion Ltd., and Doosan Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article