Stationary Generator Market: 5.55% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Product (diesel and gas) and Type (less than 300 kW, 301 kW to 800 kW, and greater than 800 kW) | Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2026

Stationary Generator Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daewoo International Corp., Generac Power Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Multiquip Inc., Quanta Services Inc., Rolls-Royce Plc, Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. among others

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (diesel and gas) and Type (less than 300 kW, 301 kW to 800 kW, and greater than 800 kW)

Product (diesel and gas) and Type (less than 300 kW, 301 kW to 800 kW, and greater than 800 kW) Geographies: APAC ( China , Taiwan , and India ), North America (US), Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ( Mexico )

Vendor Insights-

The stationary generator market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as finding ways to differentiate their product offerings in terms of enhanced quality and technological developments in the global market to compete in the market.

Aggreko Plc- The company offers gas and diesel generator rental services that are reliable, efficient, cost-effective and easy to use.

The company offers one of the largest fleets of mobile containerized generators in the world. Briggs and Stratton LLC- The company offers commercial standby generators such as 80kW1 Liquid Propane Vapor Standby Generator, 60kW1 Standby Generator and many more.

Regional Market Outlook

50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, and India are the key markets for stationary generators in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The demand for electricity has increased exponentially in APAC due to rapid industrialization and increasing per capita electric power consumption. Consequently, the existing power infrastructure came under tremendous pressure to ensure adequate supply to meet the required power demand. This will facilitate the stationary generator market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Stationary Generator Market Driver:

Rising demand for uninterrupted power:

The demand for energy across the world is rising rapidly, which is primarily due to a supply-demand imbalance and the growing focus on economic development, especially investments related to industrialization. Therefore, the need to mitigate power interruptions has led to substantial investments to enhance the power infrastructure in developed and developing countries. The aging of the power infrastructure has been a key concern for many countries as it increases the strain on power grids, which is a key cause of power disruptions in utilities. The frequency of power outages, which are usually caused by natural disasters, distribution station failure, load shedding, maintenance shutdown, vandalism, and cyberattacks, has also increased in developed countries such as the US and the UK. End-users are adopting stationary power generators to address the need for power during outages and shortages. Hence, the growing frequency of power grid failures is likely to drive the growth of the global stationary generator market during the forecast period.

Stationary Generator Market Trend:

Technological advances in generators:

The fuel used in stationary generators represents a substantial part of the overall operating cost of the end-users. The cost of fuel was volatile in the last decade as the price of oil and gas recorded periods of lows and highs depending on the demand-supply dynamics. Technological advances have made it possible for vendors to design dual-fuel and tri-fuel systems that enable diesel engines to operate on CNG without incorporating any prominent and permanent changes in the engines. Such systems are affordable and operationally reliable. The dual-fuel system is also believed to serve better under ideal operating conditions. The adoption of such generators is increasing among preppers or survivalists that need to be prepared for emergency situations. Most people tend to purchase generators that can be operated using three different fuels. Thus, when one or two of the fuels are not available, users can have an emergency backup fuel to meet their power needs. Though tri-fuel and dual-fuel generators are currently available as portable generators, their increasing popularity may encourage the major vendors in the global stationary generator market to launch them as standby generators in the coming years.

Stationary Generator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, Taiwan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daewoo International Corp., Generac Power Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Multiquip Inc., Quanta Services Inc., Rolls-Royce Plc, Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

