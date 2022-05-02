Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market - 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with EnerSys & Exide Industries Ltd. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market Analysis Report by End-user (Telecom, UPS, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/stationary-lead-acid-sla-battery-market-industry-analysis

Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery: Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The stationary lead-acid (SLA) Battery market is driven by the increased investment in green telecom. In addition, the development of advanced lead-acid batteries is anticipated to boost the growth of the Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market. However, factors such as shortfalls of lead-acid batteries may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the key Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Players with offerings:

The stationary lead-acid (SLA) Battery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stationary lead-acid (SLA) battery market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

hoppecke.com - The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries that have a special feature which is the pocketing of the negative plates this protects the active mass and effectively prevents short circuits, which ensures maximum reliability

The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries that have a special feature which is the pocketing of the negative plates this protects the active mass and effectively prevents short circuits, which ensures maximum reliability Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries to aftermarket and top original equipment manufacturers.

The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries to aftermarket and top original equipment manufacturers. C and D Technologies Inc. - The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries that are sealed and emit no gas during normal operation, they contain potentially explosive gases, which may be released under abnormal operating conditions.

The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries that are sealed and emit no gas during normal operation, they contain potentially explosive gases, which may be released under abnormal operating conditions. EnerSys - The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries that deliver long life, high energy density, and superior shelf life for a wide range of wireless and fixed-line communication applications.

The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries that deliver long life, high energy density, and superior shelf life for a wide range of wireless and fixed-line communication applications. Exide Industries Ltd. - The company offers stationary lead-acid batteries that are designed for Home UPS to ensure the availability of uninterrupted and regulated power during mains failure or dip in input voltage.

Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market - Segmentation Analysis

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Telecom - size and forecast 2021-2026

UPS - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.38 Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., Clarios, Coslight International Group, Crown Micro, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hankook and Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., MIDAC SpA, Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Rolls Battery, SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY Co. Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd., and Tianneng Battery Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 UPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on UPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on UPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on UPS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on UPS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

Exhibit 93: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 94: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 C and D Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 101: C and D Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: C and D Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: C and D Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Clarios

Exhibit 104: Clarios - Overview



Exhibit 105: Clarios - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Clarios - Key offerings

10.7 Coslight International Group

Exhibit 107: Coslight International Group - Overview



Exhibit 108: Coslight International Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Coslight International Group - Key offerings

10.8 Crown Micro

Exhibit 110: Crown Micro - Overview



Exhibit 111: Crown Micro - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Crown Micro - Key offerings

10.9 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 113: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 EnerSys

Exhibit 117: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 118: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 119: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 120: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: EnerSys - Segment focus

10.11 Exide Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 GS Yuasa Corp.

Exhibit 126: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

