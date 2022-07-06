Statistics Report: Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 22.5 Billion by 2028, Predicts Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast by ZMR

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global ammonium nitrate market generated a market revenue of $16B in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period amassing a revenue of $22.5B by 2028.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Ammonium Nitrate Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Ammonium Nitrate Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.43 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Ammonium Nitrate Market was valued approximately USD 16 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 22.5 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. The global ammonium nitrate market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific owing to increased food safety regulations in countries like India , China , Japan , and South Korea with higher revenues both in terms of consumption and production.

owing to increased food safety regulations in countries like , , , and with higher revenues both in terms of consumption and production. This is also propelled by the exponential rise of population in these regions aiding the demand for food products along with the availability of large land segments, growing interest in organic farming, and adoption of technologically advanced equipment in farming.

North America is expected to generate high revenue because of rising demand in the mining and defense sector for infrastructure maintenance and further development mainly in regions like the USA and Canada where the economic stability and government spending are high.

is expected to generate high revenue because of rising demand in the mining and defense sector for infrastructure maintenance and further development mainly in regions like the and where the economic stability and government spending are high. The global ammonium nitrate market growth may also be restricted because of other harmful effects of the compound like health issues as prolonged exposure to nitrate can lead to eye irritation and other uncomfortable physical reactions.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Ammonium Nitrate Market By Application (Explosives, Fertilizers, and Others), By End-User (Mining, Defense, Agriculture, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Ammonium Nitrate Market : Overview

Ammonium nitrate is a white crystalline solid chemical compound made of ions of ammonium and nitrate. It is highly water-soluble while also displaying properties of retaining water from the environment either through absorption or adsorption, however, the compound does not hydrate. Since ammonium nitrate is an extremely volatile substance, there are numerous guidelines and safety measures mentioned on the safety data sheets provided by the manufacturers and by different governments.

Pure ammonium nitrate is not inflammable but is a strong oxidizer and supports the combustion of organic & some inorganic material, however, storing it near combustible items should be avoided. Ammonium nitrate is stable at normal temperature pressure but a strong initiation charge may cause it to detonate and its storage near blasting agents or explosives is prohibited.

The global ammonium nitrate market is one of the highly observed markets because of the extremely disastrous application of the compound under improper care along with a few small and large-scale incidents in the past.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/ammonium-nitrate-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

220 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Ammonium Nitrate Market : Growth Drivers

Rising demand in agriculture, defense, and mining sectors to aid market growth.

Ammonium nitrate is used extensively as a fertilizer with an NPK rating of 34-0-0. It is preferred over urea owing to its higher stability and lesser dispersion of nitrogen to the atmosphere making it more acceptable in the field of agriculture since crops consume nitrogen in the form of nitrate. The agriculture sector has been growing exponentially because of the rising population and subsequent food demand. Agriculture is one of the most essential as well as key driving sectors for many economies which is aided by the adoption of technology and extensive R&D in food cultivation. The differential rise in the agricultural products and the food sector is anticipated to propel the global ammonium nitrate market growth.

Ammonium nitrate is capable of creating explosive mixtures of different properties when combined with other products or fuels. Hence, the military and defense segments of many economies use the product for creating explosives. However, a key point to note is that the use in the military is for defense purposes only and the mixtures are created as per military-dictated guidelines and under extreme supervision. The global market is projected to grow in the coming years because of rising demand in mining and construction as well.

Ammonium Nitrate Market : Restraints

Safety issues related to the use of ammonium nitrate to restrain the market growth.

Since ammonium nitrate is used for creating explosives, the product has already been used in terrorist activities multiple times raising safety-related concerns. Because of the rising misuse of ammonium nitrate in anti-national activities, many governments have established stringent rules for the manufacturing of the chemical compound. These rules apply to all sectors where ammonium nitrate is used thus making it difficult for regular manufacturers as well to create the compound easily or hassle-free.

The global ammonium nitrate market growth may also be restricted because of other harmful effects of the compound like health issues as prolonged exposure to nitrate can lead to eye irritation and other uncomfortable physical reactions.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/ammonium-nitrate-market

Ammonium Nitrate Market: Opportunities

Growing demand in the mining and construction industry to provide ample market growth opportunities.

With the expanding population, there is a rise in the demand for necessities which in turn has propelled the growth of consumer products. When coupled with the higher demands for products like vehicles, buildings, or other such products, leads to the increased need for coal which acts as a first source of energy generator to manufacture these products. The subsequent rise in mining activities is expected to provide for multiple growth opportunities in the global market, especially in developing nations that have recently expanded the consumer product database owing to urbanization and high income amongst the general population.

The growth in construction of newer sites as well as restoration of older buildings may also provide expansion opportunities in the global market.

Ammonium Nitrate Market: Challenges

Presence of substitutes along with the prevention of hazardous incidents to pose challenges to market expansion.

Owing to the misuse of ammonium nitrate in unacceptable and unpleasant activities, there are ongoing research activities conducted worldwide for the substitute of ammonium nitrate, for example, a mixture of urea and ammonium sulfate which is expected to deliver the same results as ammonium nitrate minus the harmful properties. This poses a major challenge in the global market growth along with detailed protocols to be followed while handling ammonium nitrate to prevent any hazardous event. Many economies are now phasing out the use of the chemical compound because of many fatal explosions that have occurred in the past.

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market : Segmentation

The global ammonium market is segmented based on application, end-user, and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented as explosives, fertilizers, and others. The segment is expected to be dominated by its application in manufacturing fertilizers owing to the abundant presence of nitrate in the chemical compound which is used extensively by crops during their growth phase.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are mining, defense, agriculture, and others where the agricultural sector is expected to dominate the segment. In 2020, because of the high use of ammonium nitrate in agriculture, it alone accounted for 74% of the global market share and is anticipated to showcase the same effect in the coming years.

Get More Insight before [email protected] : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/ammonium-nitrate-market

List of Key Players of Ammonium Nitrate Market :

Abu Qir Fertilizers Co.

Fertiberia SA

Enaex S.A

Austin Powder International

Borealis

OSTCHEM Holding Company

CF Industries Holdings

Orica Ltd.

Yara International Inc.

EuroChem Group AG

CSBP Limited

San Corporation

URALCHEM Holding P.L.C.

Neochim Ad

DFPCL

Incitec Pivot Limited

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Ammonium Nitrate Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Ammonium Nitrate Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Ammonium Nitrate Market Industry?

What segments does the Ammonium Nitrate Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Ammonium Nitrate Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 16 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 22.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 3.43 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Abu Qir Fertilizers Co., Fertiberia SA, Enaex S.A, Austin Powder International, Borealis, OSTCHEM Holding Company, CF Industries Holdings, Orica Ltd., Yara International, Inc., EuroChem Group AG, CSBP Limited, San Corporation, URALCHEM Holding P.L.C., Neochim Ad, DFPCL, and Incitec Pivot Limited Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7004

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/ammonium-nitrate-market

Recent Developments

In December 2021 , Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, a leading giant of agricultural chemicals, crop nutrients, and fertilizers in India , announced the launch of a Rs 2200 Cr technical ammonium nitrate plant in Odisha state. The installation of the plant will make the corporation a key supplier of ammonium nitrate in the entire eastern region of India .

, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, a leading giant of agricultural chemicals, crop nutrients, and fertilizers in , announced the launch of a Cr technical ammonium nitrate plant in Odisha state. The installation of the plant will make the corporation a key supplier of ammonium nitrate in the entire eastern region of . In August 2020 , after the fatal explosion of ammonium nitrate containers at Beirut port, the country's government changed rules and regulations related to the storage of the chemical compound by introducing fire-fighting provisions along with better handling and storage procedures to be followed.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific to dominate the global market in the coming period.

The global ammonium nitrate market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific owing to increased food safety regulations in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea with higher revenues both in terms of consumption and production. This is also propelled by the exponential rise of population in these regions aiding the demand for food products along with the availability of large land segments, growing interest in organic farming, and adoption of technologically advanced equipment in farming.

North America is expected to generate high revenue because of rising demand in the mining and defense sector for infrastructure maintenance and further development mainly in regions like the USA and Canada where the economic stability and government spending are high.

This is followed by Europe owing to the growing civil explosives and construction market and the keen interest of the government to expand their agricultural sector

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market is segmented as follows:

Ammonium Nitrate Market : By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Explosives

Fertilizers

Other

Ammonium Nitrate Market : By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Mining

Defense

Agriculture

Others

Ammonium Nitrate Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Ammonium Nitrate Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-ammonium-nitrate-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Picric Acid Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global picric acid market was worth around $3300 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow around $7200 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 8% over the forecast period.

The global picric acid market was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow around by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 8% over the forecast period. Nepheline Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global nepheline market was valued at $176 million in 2021 and is anticipated to surpass $198 million by the end of 2028. The market is projected to grow with a considerable CAGR of 2.3 % during the forecast period.

The global nepheline market was valued at in 2021 and is anticipated to surpass by the end of 2028. The market is projected to grow with a considerable CAGR of 2.3 % during the forecast period. Ammonia Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Ammonia Market accrued earnings worth approximately 55.4 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 89.4 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.8% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog : https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research