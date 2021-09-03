Stats Perform Become Official Data Provider of the Barclays FA Women's Super League

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI technology, has today announced a new three-year agreement with The Football Association, which will see the company become the Official Data Provider of the Barclays FA Women's Super League.

The agreement means the continuation of a partnership which first started eleven years ago and will see advanced Opta Analytics insights, including metrics such as Expected Goals, Expected Assists and Defensive Coverage, being generated for every match in the women's top flight.

Opta data from Barclays FA Women's Super League matches will also be used to power features across the league's official digital channels, providing fans with performance insights on players in the competition. The FA's Media Team will also be supported with editorial packs for all Barclays FA WSL matches, as well as benefitting from direct access to Stats Perform's editorial and research staff, who will be on hand to provide insights to enhance fan engagement. Stats Perform will also provide enhanced data collection across other women's leagues and competitions.

In addition to the extended Barclays FA WSL support, Stats Perform will also continue to provide ongoing support to the FA's Performance Analysis department, providing Opta data to assist with the monitoring of England international players and their analysis of upcoming opposition.

Alex Rice, Stats Perform Chief Rights Officer, added: "We are absolutely delighted to have extended our relationship with The FA, which has culminated in Stats Perform becoming the Official Data Provider of the Barclays FA Women's Super League. In recent years, we have seen the profile of the women's game grow significantly and we will be on hand to deliver detailed insights, derived from AI, on the league's standout performers. I am looking forward to working closely with The FA in helping them achieve their key goals in developing women's football, both on and off the field, for the next three years."

After extending the partnership with Stats Perform through to the summer of 2024, Kathryn Swarbrick, Director of Marketing and Commercial at The Football Association, said: "We're delighted to be extending our long-term relationship with Stats Perform as we head into the biggest Barclays FA Women's Super League season ever.

"The women's game continues to make strides in the right direction and having a recognised and respected data partner is another sign of the professionalism of our game and demonstrates that we want to continue setting the bar higher."

