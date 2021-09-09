StatSocial Awarded Neutronian Certifications for Delivering Privacy Compliant, High-Quality, Cookieless Data

"We're pleased to be recognized by Neutronian for our commitment to upholding stringent data privacy standards." Tweet this

Barker added, "We built our Silhouette platform from the ground up to not require cookies. So in addition to Neutronian's General Certification, we also received their Cookieless Certification —a strong endorsement of our preparedness to operate in an environment where the availability of third-party cookies is disappearing. Together these certifications will instill confidence in our mission to deliver rich social audience insights to marketers everywhere."

Timur Yarnall, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutronian, stated, "With ongoing shifts in privacy regulations and pending identity framework changes such as the deprecation of third-party cookies, marketers require full visibility into the quality and sources of the datasets that they leverage. By utilizing Neutronian's comprehensive audit and monitoring platform, StatSocial is demonstrating not only that they are transparent about their processes, but also that marketers can trust that their social audience insights are third-party validated."

About StatSocial

StatSocial empowers marketers, planners, and media sellers to reach the audiences that matter most to their brand. Using our patented Identity Graph, marketers are able to merge an individual's interactions across major social and community platforms into a single profile identity. With StatSocial's taxonomy of more than 85,000 pre-built audiences at their fingertips, marketers can quickly generate audiences based on their self-declared interests, passions, brand affinities, and more. Additionally, it is possible to create entirely custom audiences using data from audience engagement across hundreds of millions of influencers and earned media pages. For more information, please visit StatSocial.com .

About Neutronian

Neutronian is a SaaS platform company providing the industry's most comprehensive independent data quality certification. Offering a quality and compliance "bond rating" of MarTech data, Neutronian brings much needed clarity and trust to the marketing ecosystem. The company's comprehensive definition of data quality includes more than just performance and accuracy–it covers everything that a marketer or brand needs to know about a dataset before using it and provides the transparency needed to make data-driven marketing decisions. Neutronian certification also helps high-quality, privacy compliant data providers shorten their sales cycles and increase trust with their customers. For more information, please visit Neutronian.com .

