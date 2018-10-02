Status Labs' CEO Darius Fisher Accepted into the Page Society

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Status Labs is proud to announce that CEO Darius Fisher will be the newest member admitted into the Page Society , the world's leading professional association for senior public relations and corporate communications executives and educators. Fisher will join the elite group dedicated to strengthening the enterprise leadership role of the CCO and working together to innovate the corporate communications industry.

"I am honored to be accepted into this historically influential team of communications industry leaders," Status Labs' CEO Darius Fisher said. "Now more than ever, I believe, it is vital to be a part of an honest communications community working together to better our industry."

At the helm of Status Labs, Fisher's contributions to crisis communications and digital reputation management continue to innovate the public relations industry. In 2015, Fisher was named as one of PR Week's Innovation 50, and in 2016 named "Business Development Individual of the Year" by the PR World Awards®. His long-term strategic planning has helped lead his team to earn consecutive spots on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Acceptance into the Page Society requires that professionals meet specific criteria and abide by the Page Principles . Hopeful-members must first be nominated by an existing member and co-sponsored by at least one other member.

Fisher joins the Page Society in their mission to "strengthen the enterprise leadership role of the chief communications officer by embracing the highest professional standards, advancing the way communications is understood, practiced and taught, and providing a collegial and dynamic learning environment."

Status Labs is the premier digital reputation management firm, with offices in Austin, New York, Los Angeles, London, and São Paulo. Status Labs serves clients in over 40 countries and has been profiled in publications such as the New York Times, New York Post, US News & World Report, The Daily Beast, Observer, DuJour Magazine, and more. In 2016, 2017, and 2018 Status Labs was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

