Stavros Center for Independent Living, Inc Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event

AMHERST, Mass., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although we are unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information, Stavros Center for Independent Living, Inc. ("Stavros") is providing notice of a data privacy event impacting the security of information relating to certain individuals.

What Happened? On January 20, 2021, Stavros became aware of an incident involving our internet fax provider, OpenText, in which certain faxes intended to be sent to the Stavros team were redirected by the fax provider to an unknown recipient. Upon discovery, we immediately launched an investigation into the full nature and scope of the incident. This event impacted a subset of faxes intended to be sent to Stavros between January 12, 2021 and January 21, 2021. As a precaution, we began an extensive review of all impacted faxes to determine whether they contained sensitive information and to whom the information relates. We also alerted the FBI and local law enforcement of the incident.

A thorough analysis of the contents of the impacted faxes was completed on February 19, 2021, when Stavros prepared a list of potentially impacted individuals whose information was determined to be present in the redirected faxes. Stavros is also notifying regulatory authorities, as required by law.

What information may have been affected by this incident? The information included in the impacted faxes varied by individual but included individuals' names, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license number, Social Security number, financial account number, clinical information, doctor's name, treatment location, and admission and discharge dates. To date, we have no indication that any information has been subject to actual or attempted misuse in relation to this incident.

How will individuals know if they are affected by this incident? Stavros is mailing notice letters to the individuals for whom they have valid mailing addresses whose information was impacted by this event. If an individual did not receive a letter but would like to know if they are affected, they may call 1-855-414-6050 and refer to matter code DB26101.

What We Are Doing. We take this incident and the security of personal information within our care very seriously. Upon discovery of this incident, we immediately launched an in-depth investigation to determine the full nature and scope of this incident. We also alerted law enforcement of the incident. As part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy of personal information in our care, we reviewed our existing policies and procedures and implemented additional safeguards to further secure the information in our systems. We are also notifying applicable regulatory authorities, as required by law. As an added precaution, we are also offering complimentary access to credit monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration services for individuals impacted by this event. If you would like to know if you were impacted by this event and qualify for credit monitoring, please call 1-855-414-6050 and provide the following matter code: DB26101.

What can individuals do to protect their information? While Stavros is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of any information involved in this incident, they encourage those potentially impacted by the event to take steps to better protect against identity theft and fraud if they feel it is appropriate to do so.

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

SOURCE STAVROS CENTER FOR INDEPENDENT LIVING, INC