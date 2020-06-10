Stavros Niarchos Foundation Conference explores humanity's future with AI, the post-COVID world, and other pressing topics

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Society seems to be at an inflection point on a number of fronts, but there's no consensus on what exactly we're pivoting away from, much less what we're turning toward. The SNF Conference, held online June 22-23, 2020 as part of the SNFestival: RetroFuture Edition, will explore how we can "bounce forward" into the post-pandemic world we want, how to ensure the growth of AI and other technology ends up working for humanity and not against it, and the evolving role of philanthropy in responding to crisis.

Icons and iconoclasts, innovators and prognosticators, artists and artificial intelligence researchers will come together to reflect on where we've arrived and consider big questions about what the future could and should hold. Speakers Include:

The free two-day event, also featuring SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos, will open a dialogue between themes explored at past SNF Conferences, next year's Conference on Humanity and Artificial Intelligence, and our unprecedented present. Journalist Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou, Managing Director of iMEdD and Executive Director of SNF DIALOGUES, will host.

For the past eight years, the SNF Conference has brought together top thinkers and visionaries to explore critical questions on the future of humanity and society and raise the level of democratic discourse. In this time of pandemic and rapid technological change, such dialogue helps us understand what is happening around us and the new choices ahead of us.

The SNF Conference is one of the signature events of the free Summer Nostos Festival, this year taking place in a special virtual format from June 21-28, 2020. From a performance by rising Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, to events curated by magician Mark Mitton that will surprise and delight kids of all ages, to a tour of William Kentridge's South Africa studio led by the artist himself, to readings by esteemed actors from Selected Shorts, to a sing-along with Choir! Choir! Choir!, to an interactive Theater of War performance featuring Oscar Isaac, Jeffrey Wright and Frances McDormand, there's something for everyone.

Wherever you'll be, tune in for activities for all ages, a sneak preview of the dynamic shows to come at the 2021 SNFestival, thrilling performances by international artists, highlights from summers past, DJ beats, a virtual run, and much more. Explore the lineup.

Held each June, the free SNFestival is organized and made possible by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

