Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) continues pandemic relief efforts with new grants totaling over $2.75 million

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has announced a new round of grants in its $100 million global relief initiative to help alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This third round brings the total allocated to $61.5 million and places particular emphasis on supporting expert organizations working collaboratively to address challenges tied to the pandemic's socioeconomic impact. Twenty grants totaling over $2.75 million focus on helping avoid educational shortfalls for academically vulnerable students, supporting robust and creative food distribution structures, offering psychological support and emergency relief to specially affected groups, sustaining an arts ecosystem, and more.

"It's now more important than ever that we stay the course in combatting COVID-19 and working to the best of our ability to alleviate its ongoing impact," said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. "Even as fatigue sets in with the limitations the pandemic has imposed, its effects are expanding and deepening around the globe. SNF is focused on collaborating with our grantee partners to implement the pandemic relief grants we've made so far and continuing our support in key areas. We're deeply grateful to these organizations for the essential work they're doing, and their commitment to being there for the long haul."

Full list of grants

In the U.S., new grants build on previous rounds of support to help ensure that every student has opportunities to keep growing and learning, that food systems are serving consumers and producers, and that residencies and smaller theaters continue to sustain artists. In education, one grant will double donations through the DonorsChoose platform to provide classroom essentials at schools where 75% of students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch. In food security, a grant to the Street Vendor Project in New York will help put small food vendor businesses to work providing thousands of free meals in Brooklyn and the Bronx. And a grant to GrowNYC will help connect small-scale food producers to individual consumers through a variety of initiatives, including tens of thousands of free emergency food boxes from a cooperative of farms in upstate New York.

A grant to the FDNY Foundation will help make sure emergency medical services personnel on the front lines of the pandemic in New York are equipped with essential personal protective equipment.

Grants to three Save the Children member organizations take a wide-angle view toward helping kids stay focused on education in Africa and Europe. Projects in Zambia, Uganda, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, and Nigeria range from distributing self-study materials to installing hand-washing facilities and gender-divided restroom facilities in schools. In Spain and Italy, the organization will facilitate summer courses and help students adapt to new learning environments.

Further grants to organizations in Italy, Spain, and France focus on offering educational and psychological support to specially affected populations, including frontline medical staff, migrant women and children, and people with Down syndrome.

In Central and South America, a grant will support the transition to digital learning, provide food assistance, and implement COVID-19 transmission reduction efforts across Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Mexico.

These new grants add to two previous rounds in SNF's pandemic relief initiative that are already helping grantees deliver impact. CRESCER's small social enterprise restaurant that employs people who have experienced homelessness has distributed 400,000 meals on the streets of Lisbon during the crisis. By employing women living with HIV as frontline health workers, mothers2mothers reached over a quarter million new clients in Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia in the first quarter of the year. The Artist Relief initiative has made $5,000 emergency relief grants to 1,300 practicing artists.

Other previously announced grantees include the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the San Antonio Food Bank, Bangor Region YMCA, the Robin Hood Foundation, and many others.

About the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF)

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is one of the world's leading private, international philanthropic organizations, making grants to nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture, education, health and sports and social welfare. SNF funds organizations and projects worldwide that aim to achieve a broad, lasting, and positive impact for society at large and exhibit strong leadership and sound management. The Foundation also supports projects that facilitate the formation of public-private partnerships as an effective means for serving public welfare.

Since 1996, the Foundation has committed more than $3 billion through more than 4,700 grants to nonprofit organizations in 132 nations around the world.

See more at SNF.org.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Stavros Niarchos Foundation

Related Links

https://www.snf.org

