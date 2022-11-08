Stax Announces Expansion of Geographic Footprint and Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, announced today its expansion to London with the acquisition of AMR International. AMR is a leading European strategy consulting firm focused on guiding strategy and creating value for private equity firms, hedge funds, and global corporations through commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning engagements. Denzil Rankine, founder and Executive Chairman of AMR International and Florent Jarry, Partner, will assume the roles of Stax Managing Directors in Europe.

"In the midst of global disruption, private equity continues to expand in the U.K. and Europe, and this move represents part of our planful growth strategy to better serve London and EMEA," said Jayson Traxler, President, Stax. "In addition, our equity sponsor Blue Point Capital Partners has been highly supportive of Stax's product, market, and client vision and this marks another step towards market expansion which will offer exciting opportunities for all of Stax and our new colleagues."

"We at AMR are delighted to become part of Stax. We look forward to expanding relationships that our team has built over the last 30 years and serving our clients even more fully by benefiting from Stax's value-added, resource-driven infrastructure," said Denzil Rankine. "We are proud of what we have built at AMR and delighted to find a very strong cultural fit with the Stax team. In this next chapter, with Florent and myself becoming shareholders in Stax, our team will enjoy increased access to global resources, diversified products, industries, and client engagements, along with enhanced career opportunities."

"We are excited to announce this expansion which extends our services and offerings in London and Europe more broadly—one of our fastest growing geographies," said Paul Edwards, Senior Managing Director, Stax. "Like our own private equity clients who have recently established and expanded European operations, this will allow us to better support and grow our European client base as demand continues to accelerate within Europe."

