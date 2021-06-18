Stay + Namaste At Fairmont Mayakoba In Honor Of International Yoga Day

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21, Fairmont Mayakoba is excited to invite guests to "Stay + Namaste" with an exclusive yoga beach session lead by Chelsea Williams of Chelsea's Yoga. Starting at 9:00 AM CST, guests are invited to enjoy a 45-minute yoga session on the beach led by the celebrated international yoga instructor.

A once full-time stay-at-home mom never having traveled outside the United States, Chelsea Williams is now a world traveler and international yoga instructor. In 2015, she earned her 200hr RYT, later earning her 500hr YTT. Year later, Chelsea released an eBook, Rising Up Stronger, which is a comprehensive guide to strength and stability in yoga practice and inversions.

From leading yoga retreats to classes, workshops and seminars around the globe and via her fitness app, Chelsea's mission is to inspire others to travel, add stamps to their passports, practice yoga, and to start saying "YES" to themselves.

Guests are recommended to bring a yoga mat, towel, sunscreen and water for the 45-minute yoga session. For more information or to book a trip to Fairmont Mayakoba, visit www.fairmont.com/mayakoba.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Rainforest Alliance verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1(800) 540 6088 or email [email protected], or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram.

SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba

