Stay Alfred Hosts Pivot Developer Conference With Keynote Speaker Michael Beckerman, CEO of CREtech

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay Alfred, the hospitality startup that pioneered the travel apartment concept in alternative accommodations, hosted its first-ever Pivot partner conference on Sept. 25-27, 2019 at 505 in Nashville. It featured an elite group of multifamily industry leaders, including keynote speaker Michael Beckerman, CEO of CREtech, who covered technology and the future of commercial real estate (CRE).

Additional conference speakers included:

Susan Tjarksen , Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield - Drivers of, Demand for, and Diversification with STRs

, Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield - Drivers of, Demand for, and Diversification with STRs Doug Taylor , Chris Burns , Carissa Campbell of Lincoln Property Company - 6 Real World Lessons for Short-Term Rental Success

, , of Lincoln Property Company - 6 Real World Lessons for Short-Term Rental Success Joe Bucher , AIA, Principal, Gresham Smith - Nashville Yards Mixed-Use Vision

, AIA, Principal, Gresham Smith - Nashville Yards Mixed-Use Vision Kurt Ramirez , Partner at Nine Four Ventures - Top Tech Trends in 2020

All attendees were hosted at Stay Alfred at 505, but also toured nearby Stay Alfred SoBro and Stay Alfred at The James located in the Gulch neighborhood.

Stay Alfred partners with developers, property management companies and real estate investment trusts to improve the net operating income (NOI) of multifamily assets through a mixed-use model with a hospitality component.

"We recognized an opportunity to unite our multifamily real estate partners for an event focused on the future of the industry," said Jordan Allen, CEO of Stay Alfred. "The multifamily landscape is evolving rapidly, and for the first time ever, industry leaders gathered to explore new opportunities and embrace the demand for alternative accommodations in their portfolios. And having Michael Beckerman deliver a keynote presentation that offered practical insights on winning at proptech was a thrilling highlight at Pivot."

Since 2011, Stay Alfred has expanded into 33 cities in prime walkable downtown neighborhoods, offering travelers "your place in the city." The 300-person company, which has hosted more than 800,000 guests and is rapidly growing, leases partial to entire buildings across the nation and operates them as upscale travel apartments.

