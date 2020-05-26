Stay-at-Home Orders Lead to Surge in Junk Removal Services for 'Decluttering'

In April 2020, 77% of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? customers cited 'decluttering' as the number one reason for needing junk removal, followed by 'moving' at 13%, 'renovations' at 4%, and 'purchasing something new' at 3%. People are decluttering their homes as a way to achieve a sanctuary to live, work, and play in, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is seeing this come to fruition with a 8% spike in junk removal for decluttering over March.

"This consumer trend reinforces that our lives are fulfilled with not more, but less," explains David St. James, Managing Director of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. "People need their space now more than ever, and we're happy to help people make their space bigger, better and cleaner by getting rid of their junk in a safe and effective manner."

1-800-GOT-JUNK? prides itself on making junk disappear by helping customers get rid of unwanted items, recycling the recyclables and donating the donatables along the way. Whether decluttering, moving, or renovating, no job is too big for its friendly, uniformed Truck Team Members.

With health and safety a top priority, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has adapted its services to offer No Contact Junk Removal , allowing for the estimate, junk removal, and payment to be completed without direct contact. In addition, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has taken proactive steps to keep their customers and teams safe, including physical distancing, frequent hand washing, disinfecting high touch surfaces, and wearing gloves.

