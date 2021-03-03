STAY Builds for Growth with Infor

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that luxury serviced apartments provider STAY has deployed Infor HMS property management system for its 169 apartment properties in Camden, London. The application will help deliver customer service excellence and provide a platform for new processes including flexible, contactless check-in.

Learn more about Infor HMS: https://www.infor.com/en-gb/products/hms

Following a thorough review of the market, Infor was chosen based on specific invoicing capabilities for the extended stay sector, deep domain expertise within the hospitality industry (including references with Fraser Suites) and the ease of integration with other systems.

"We recorded a healthy 55 percent occupancy over the first three months of lockdown and since August, our occupancy has grown to 90 percent," said Sam Ghosh, vice-president of operations for STAY. "This level of activity, along with our plans to scale our operations aggressively over the coming 12 to 18 months, including a new hotel in the UK and apartments in Spain, demands software that is closely aligned to our operations but flexible enough to grow with our business."

"The serviced apartment and extended stay market has bucked the downward trend of the hospitality industry under COVID," said Calum McIndoe, Infor Hospitality. "Our proven ability to deliver large projects remotely has allowed STAY to capitalise on this ongoing demand and deliver a premium accommodation experience in the heart of London."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

Media contact

Richard Moore

Infor PR, EMEA

+447976111243

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

