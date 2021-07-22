Stay Connected this Summer with Wine Country Gift Baskets® New Summer Wine and Cocktail Collections

Wine Country Gift Baskets has dozens of new gift baskets designed specifically for summer gifting. Decoy wine seltzer, Bellini, Moscato , watermelon cucumber margarita, grapefruit paloma, red and white sangria, chardonnay, prosecco and so many other summertime wine and cocktail favorites are now available in new gift basket and tote collections.

Every gift is handmade, assembled in California with complimentary snacks including pastries, crackers, hummus, salami and mustard, cookies, brownies, nuts, cheese spread and more that are selected to enhance each gift. Finished with a matching ribbon and bow, these gift baskets and wine baskets make it easy to celebrate and share all summer long with something to suit every style and budget.

About Wine Country Gift Baskets®

Wine Country Gift Baskets has been delighting customers and their recipients for more than 35 years. Their gifts are filled to the brim with delicious food, spa and wine. They love nothing more than playing the perfect host because they believe the best gift is a lasting memory. Every gift is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee: If you or your recipients are not completely satisfied, simply let them know and they'll make it right.

