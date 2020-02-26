STAY COOL Fresh Breath Spray Is Ready to Mingle at ECRM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based company STAY COOL is set to debut its sleek fresh breath spray to the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

ECRM has long been a place to show off the latest product innovations, and STAY COOL is sure to please with their attractive rethinking of a classic product, fresh breath spray. Unlike so many similar products already on the market in the United States, STAY COOL's breath spray uses a variety of natural ingredients and flavor derivatives, is vegan and keto-friendly, and actively kills germs that cause bad breath. Already available in over 25 countries around the world, STAY COOL brought their product to the U.S. in early 2020 and has been performing well in their online sales, now it's time for them to make the move into the larger U.S. retail market, by getting their product on American shelves.

STAY COOL is made and manufactured in the UK, where they have a bit of a cult following. "I think our strong suit is the flavor variety, premium packaging to suit today's fashion-conscious consumers and healthy ingredient profile," says Karan Shah, sales director for STAY COOL. Of course, STAY COOL comes in all the classic flavors like mint and cinnamon, but they also carry some truly unique flavors like cardamom, watermelon, chocolate mint, and strawberry, so customers can pick a signature flavor, each flavor providing the same cleansing refreshment.

ECRM's March 22-25 program is focused on Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition, giving STAY COOL a chance to show off the healthy lifestyle element of their trendy brand. STAY COOL is an effective way to keep mouths healthy and clean between a normal oral hygiene regimen, while also remaining sleek, portable and appealing. While there are all sorts of products on the market that can kill germs, STAY COOL is the only product without a cold, clinical look.

"We've researched other products and so many of them just look and taste very medicinal. We've made a product with desirable tastes that you would be proud to be seen using in public, even at work," says Shah. And with plenty of people looking for alternatives to chewing gum at work to maintain professional appearance, STAY COOL may just be the perfect solution.

ECRM is an opportunity to have their product distributed by retailers all over the United States, and this conference will be a jam-packed week of introducing their fresh breath spray to U.S. buyers, but true to name, STAY COOL is prepared. With over 20 years in the business, STAY COOL's parent company is confident that this colorful product will be a hit.

Find STAY COOL and their fresh breath spray at the Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition program of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing conference, March 22nd through 25th, at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch, in St. Louis, MI.

