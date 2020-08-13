TUSAYAN, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona's smallest incorporated town is launching a big effort to encourage families, seniors and those seeking adventure to hit the road for a safe and memorable vacation at the recently reopened South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

"We realize that after months of shutdown, people are looking for a great escape," said Tusayan Mayor Craig Sanderson. "The National Park Service is carefully phasing in its reopening of the Grand Canyon, and for those looking for a summer getaway, it's a very safe choice."

The town recently launched its "Stay Here, Get There in 12 Minutes" campaign promoting the national park. The main street of this resort town - which at 144 square acres is the smallest in Arizona - is located just two miles south of the Grand Canyon entrance.

Most of the 200 families who live here work either at the national park or one of the dozens of Tusayan businesses that cater to Grand Canyon tourists. These include hotels, restaurants, souvenir stores, and companies that provide tours of the canyon by jeep, airplane and helicopter.

Additionally, there are businesses that provide recreation outside of the Canyon in the nearby Kaibab National Forest, such as ATV rentals and horseback riding.

The tourism campaign is targeting potential visitors from surrounding states and stressing the advantages of visiting this year, when attendance is anticipated to be lower because of fewer flights and other travel restrictions.

"This is the perfect choice for a road trip this summer," said Sanderson. "For people in the Southwest, the Grand Canyon is one of the wonders of the natural world that is practically in their backyard. It's also the one summer where visitors can enjoy the most popular trails and attractions without the crowds."

He added that Tusayan is also one of the many Arizona communities that has enacted safety protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and the Town requires masks in public when social distancing is not possible.

"All of our businesses are following best practices to ensure visitors can come here with confidence," he said. "Their safety is our priority."

SOURCE Town of Tusayan