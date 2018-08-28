Stay Safe Out There: MobileHelp® Donates its Smartwatch-based Emergency Response Devices to Wounded Warriors

To commemorate the 15th anniversary of Soldier Ride and WWP, the 2018 Soldier Ride Across America is a 3,300-mile journey from ground zero in New York City to San Diego, Calif., beginning on September 8. The 30-day ride will cover 80 to 150 miles each day, with three participating teams of wounded warriors.

To add to the safety of participants, MobileHelp is offering one of its smartwatch-based solutions – MobileHelp Smart – to each rider.





MobileHelp Smart will make it easy for a warrior wearing the device to get help in any emergency situation while on the road – now or anytime in the future.

If a warrior presses the "Help" button, trained operators receive the call and know who the warrior is, where they are located and can contact them directly through the watch to determine the scope of the emergency and provide the right level of response. Built on the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch, MobileHelp Smart also leverages key health-tracking features, so riders will be able to track aspects such as heart rate, sleep and calories burned.

"All of us at MobileHelp are proud to honor the service of the men and women participating in Soldier Ride Across America, and to help Wounded Warrior Project commemorate their fifteen years of serving those soldiers," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "We look forward to a long partnership with them."

Since 2003, WWP has been improving the lives of over half a million warriors and their families.

"The generosity of our supporters enables Wounded Warrior Project to provide life-changing programs at no cost to the warriors we serve," said Gary Corless, Chief Development Officer of WWP. "Partners like MobileHelp provide us with the technology resources that allow us to address the challenges warriors face head-on. We're grateful for their support."

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

