Stay Twice, Earn a Free Night with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts this Spring

Interested deal seekers must first register at wyndhamhotels.com/makeyourbreak and then book two qualifying stays by April 26, 2020. Upon completion, they'll earn a guaranteed 1,000 Wyndham Rewards ® points or more per stay plus a one-time 5,500 points bonus, for a combined total of 7,500 points or more—enough for a free night at thousands of hotels. Stays must be booked online at www.wyndhamhotels.com , via the Wyndham Rewards mobile app or in person at any participating hotel, and must be completed by May 21, 2020.

"With thousands of locations spanning 20 distinct and iconic brands, Wyndham is in the business of making hotel travel possible for all," said Sheila Schottland, vice president of Brand Marketing at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Whether it's relaxing on sandy beaches, exploring an urban oasis or hitting the highway to soak in the open road, we want travelers to know: a great spring break doesn't need to break the bank."

Among just a few of the Wyndham hotels ready to welcome travelers at a discount this spring:

TRYP by Wyndham Maritime Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): Anchored in the four-star Marina Bay on New River, this stylish boutique hotel in Fort Lauderdale embraces the nautical lifestyle and tropical beauty of South Florida. Minutes from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, popular leisure cruising gateway Port Everglades and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, TRYP by Wyndham Maritime Fort Lauderdale is conveniently situated and features premier amenities like an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, koi pond, Gastro Bar and a free local-area shuttle. Rates start as low as $135 per night, prior to any discounts.

Silverado Resort & Spa, a Dolce by Wyndham Resort (Napa Valley, Calif.): Nestled amongst the rolling hills of Napa Valley's picturesque terrain, an hour north of San Francisco, this peaceful resort is located around more than 400 local wineries. Perfect for both adventure and relaxation, Silverado Resort & Spa, a Dolce by Wyndham Resort offers an abundance of outdoor activities, including two championship golf courses, tennis courts, pools and onsite hiking and biking trails, as well as a serene, full-service spa for those looking to unwind. Guests also have access to free Wi-Fi and all the resort's amenities, including complimentary wine tasting at the Silverado Market & Bakery. Rates start as low as $186 per night, prior to any discounts.

La Quinta by Wyndham Times Square South (New York, N.Y.): Located in the heart of New York City, this pet-friendly hotel is surrounded by the shopping, dining and entertainment scenes that are unique to The Big Apple. La Quinta by Wyndham Times Square South is within walking distance from some of the city's most iconic attractions, including the Empire State Building and Broadway. With easy access to the subway, as well as three major airports, including LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International, this hotel is a no-brainer for guests who are not only looking for excitement, but also convenience while traveling around the city. Rates start as low as $119 per night, prior to any discounts.

The "Make Your Break" sale is available at participating Wyndham hotels, including thousands of locations around the globe. Membership in Wyndham Rewards—free to join—is required to earn Wyndham Rewards points, but not required to take advantage of the discount, which may be used for more than two stays. To register, book a stay or view full terms and conditions, visit wyndhamhotels.com/makeyourbreak.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,300 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has approximately 81 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 831,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with approximately 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 81 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

