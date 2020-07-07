Staycation Summer? 5 Tips For Transforming Your Backyard Pool Into A Resort-Like Getaway
Leslie's Pool Supplies celebrates National Swimming Pool Day on July 11 with expert advice for pool owners
Jul 07, 2020, 07:17 ET
PHOENIX, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans are staying home this summer due to the pandemic, but that doesn't mean a resort-like getaway is out of reach. In fact, Leslie's Pool Supplies has expert suggestions to help backyard pool owners transform their pool areas and recreate a resort experience without leaving home.
"This summer, more people than ever are skipping their trips to resorts, beaches and lakes and rediscovering the simple pleasures of their own backyard pools," said Leslie's Vice President of Marketing Communications Tracy Dick. "We want to help people get maximum enjoyment from their pools with unique and innovative products from Leslie's."
In celebration of National Swimming Pool Day on July 11, the world's largest pool supply retailer offers five simple tips for getting the most out of a backyard summer staycation:
- Channel a backyard spa: Create the ultimate oasis with Leslie's Pool Refresh water additive, which not only soothes and moisturizes dry summer skin but also infuses the whole pool area with a relaxing aroma, all while keeping water fresh and clean. And don't forget the hot tub – Leslie's spa fragrances and hot tub aromatherapy will elevate any soaking experience.
- Float into relaxation: Cares drift away when relaxing in Leslie's Infinity Floating Lounge while music from Leslie's Sonic Boom Speaker fills the air. For family fun, NFL and MLB pool floats and toys delight sports fans while giant Flamingo or T-Rex Dinosaur floats can fit multiple kids or adults.
- Light it up: Night swimming is a great escape from the day's heat, and Leslie's solar-powered LED Floating Light Show sets a festive mood with a resort vibe. Or become part of the light show with an LED Lighted Lounger.
- Create a space to gather: No backyard oasis is complete without a comfy poolside spot to visit, catch some rays or dine with family and friends. Leslie's selection of outdoor patio seating and lounge chairs provide luxury seating, with colorful umbrellas to give respite from the sun.
- Keep it safe: Poolside peace of mind is a snap with Leslie's Coral Detection System, which provides state-of-the-art safety monitoring. The system is equipped with a built-in underwater camera and advanced artificial technology that analyzes the pool in real time, instantly generating an alarm at home and on a smartphone in the event of danger.
And because the perfect backyard pool retreat isn't complete without crystal-clear, clean, healthy water, each of Leslie's 900+ locations nationwide offers free water testing and troubleshooting. Leslie's free app also helps pool owners analyze and treat water for the optimal pool experience.
For more innovative products, pool toys, floats and more, visit LesliesPool.com.
About Leslie's Pool Supplies
Founded in 1963, Phoenix-based Leslie's Pool Supplies is the world's largest specialty retailer of swimming pool and spa chemicals, pool cleaners, pool equipment, cleaning accessories, water additives, pool toys and floats, and water safety equipment. Leslie's owns and operates more than 925 stores in 36 states and offers free, on-site water testing, expert advice on pool maintenance, and free in-store labor on repairs. Leslie's is committed to pool and water safety, and the company gives a portion of its sales of pool safety products to provide swimming lessons in communities where it has locations. Leslie's is a proud sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ronald McDonald House and Banner Health Foundation, as well as local charities and YMCAs. For more information, go to www.lesliespool.com.
