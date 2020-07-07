Staycation Summer? 5 Tips For Transforming Your Backyard Pool Into A Resort-Like Getaway

"This summer, more people than ever are skipping their trips to resorts, beaches and lakes and rediscovering the simple pleasures of their own backyard pools," said Leslie's Vice President of Marketing Communications Tracy Dick. "We want to help people get maximum enjoyment from their pools with unique and innovative products from Leslie's."

In celebration of National Swimming Pool Day on July 11, the world's largest pool supply retailer offers five simple tips for getting the most out of a backyard summer staycation:

And because the perfect backyard pool retreat isn't complete without crystal-clear, clean, healthy water, each of Leslie's 900+ locations nationwide offers free water testing and troubleshooting. Leslie's free app also helps pool owners analyze and treat water for the optimal pool experience.

For more innovative products, pool toys, floats and more, visit LesliesPool.com.

About Leslie's Pool Supplies

Founded in 1963, Phoenix-based Leslie's Pool Supplies is the world's largest specialty retailer of swimming pool and spa chemicals, pool cleaners, pool equipment, cleaning accessories, water additives, pool toys and floats, and water safety equipment. Leslie's owns and operates more than 925 stores in 36 states and offers free, on-site water testing, expert advice on pool maintenance, and free in-store labor on repairs. Leslie's is committed to pool and water safety, and the company gives a portion of its sales of pool safety products to provide swimming lessons in communities where it has locations. Leslie's is a proud sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ronald McDonald House and Banner Health Foundation, as well as local charities and YMCAs. For more information, go to www.lesliespool.com.

