Staycation Travel Tips From Stephanie Oswald

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Oswald is one of the world's foremost experts on helping people get their travel plans together. Whether they are loading up the car to visit grandma or taking an exotic trip, Oswald and the TravelGirl magazine that she co-founded are helping people make their trips both fun and interesting. Stephanie has some tips for planning the perfect Staycation!

TIPS FOR COMING UP WITH AN AFFORDABLE VACATION

Travel hacks can save money, one recent survey found that 73% of millennials consider themselves to be savvy travelers, and of those, almost 60% use travel hacks to get the best value. One travel hack is using the right credit card to get rewards, like the Chase IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, it has so many perks. Travelers get 10 points for every dollar spent at IHG hotels such as InterContinental, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, as well as 2 points for every dollar spent on groceries, gas or restaurant meals. When travelers redeem points for a stay that is 4 nights or more, they get a free night. Also, every year that they own the card, travelers get a free night on their anniversary. Staying at a hotel in one's hometown is one way to have an affordable staycation. For more information, visit www.Chase.com.

TIPS FOR KEEPING THE KIDS BUSY DURING THE DRIVE

Seeing that many of today's kids are obsessed with their electronics, it is important to know what games they are playing. One game that just launched for the Nintendo Switch system is called "Go Vacation" and it will put the whole family in the summertime mood. Players create their own Go Vacation character who can skateboard, skydive and play tennis. There are more than 50 activities, so the kids can get excited about going on vacation during a road trip, whether they are going across country or just across town. For more information, visit www.Nintendo.com.

