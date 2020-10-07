Stayhealthy, Inc., Lancaster Health Center And Gateway Health Launch New Program In Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayhealthy, Inc., a healthcare technology company dedicated to addressing obesity and its consequent diseases, today announced its partnership with Lancaster Health Center and Gateway Health Plan, Inc. ("Gateway Health"), a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members. This partnership will provide Stayhealthy's Diet Free Life program to members in Lancaster County and surrounding areas.

Stayhealthy's Diet Free Life program is designed to encourage, educate and improve the overall health of its participants by introducing them to a consistent way of eating. Lancaster Health Center launched this program to a group of members dealing with a variety of underlying health conditions ranging from obesity to type 2 diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and elevated levels of triglycerides.

Members learn how to:

Turn non-perishable food into healthier meals and snacks

Eat all foods available in their communities in a healthier way

Enjoy cultural dishes in a way that contributes to better health

"Stayhealthy's Diet Free Life program is changing the landscape of personal health for individuals, families and communities," said Robert Ferguson, Nutritionist and Health Ambassador at Stayhealthy, Inc. "This program meets people where they are, making it possible for them to improve their health without overhauling their lives and feeling like they need more money in order to achieve better health."

"At Gateway Health, we care for the whole person in communities that need us most and we're committed to ensuring our members have the opportunity to achieve their best health," said Regina Vercilla, Vice President of Clinical Strategy and Innovation at Gateway Health. "This partnership does just that by connecting our members to a resource that creates personalized meal solutions that ultimately lead to healthier lifestyles."

About Stayhealthy, Inc.

Stayhealthy is a healthcare tech company that has been dedicated to successfully addressing the epidemic of excess body fat for more than two decades. Over the years, Stayhealthy has developed patented wellness products and services that provide individuals, organizations, and corporations with the most advanced, personalized healthcare technology available today.

To enhance engagement and retention of people looking to improve their health, Stayhealthy offers mobile platforms and apps to assist in measuring and tracking progress by using augmented reality experiences and incentives. For more information visit stayhealthy.com .

About Lancaster Health Center

Established in 1980, Lancaster Health Center has grown into a nationally recognized Patient-Centered Medical Home with 5 Lancaster locations. At any life stage, they provide primary care, dental care, behavioral health, and social services through a relationship that welcomes, strengthens, and helps the whole community soar. Because of their inclusive approach to providing healthcare services that reflect the cultures, values, and needs of the individuals they serve, Lancaster Health Center is well rooted and valued in the Lancaster community as a hyperlocal health center dedicated to consciously breaking down barriers to care. For more information visit lancasterhealthcenter.org.

About Gateway Health

At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

About Robert Ferguson

Robert Ferguson is a nationally recognized certified nutritionist; fitness expert; television host; motivational speaker; author; creator of Diet Free Life; and America's Fat Loss Coach™. He has written three books on nutrition and fitness and two evidence-based studies on weight loss and reversing childhood obesity. He currently serves on the Presidential Task Force on Obesity for the National Medical Association and as the Health Ambassador for Stayhealthy, Inc. Ferguson co-founded the Show Me Better Health initiative with Aetna, which is an evidence-based practice implemented to under-resourced communities.

