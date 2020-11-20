Staying Home Not an Option? CheapOair Offers Guidelines for Safer Thanksgiving Travel

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Covid-19 cases currently climbing, Thanksgiving celebrations will look different this year. While the CDC recommends staying home and celebrating with your immediate household, that is not a possibility for everyone. The travel team at CheapOair is offering their tips for traveling smarter and safer this holiday season.

Research is Key

Before making any travel plans it is strongly advised that all travelers check their local and state guidelines for any restrictions, quarantine policies, and travel warnings that may impact intended plans. For more information, please visit the CDC website.

Drive, if Possible

The fewer points of contact made with public spaces during Thanksgiving travel, the better. This can be more easily achieved with a car. If choosing to drive be sure to minimize stops by packing food and drinks, filling up on gas beforehand, and having a completely planned out route that avoids overnight stops. If stops need to be made, wear gloves, masks, stay six feet away from anyone outside your group, and use hand sanitizer when you return to the vehicle.

Additionally, in a ride-share situation with anyone outside your immediate household, it is highly recommended that all parties remain masked and keep the windows down for added ventilation.

Plan Accommodations Carefully

If visiting family and friends from out of town, it may be better to check-in to a hotel or use a home rental site rather than spend the night at a loved one's house where social distancing may not be possible for long stretches of time. If choosing this option, there are several factors to take into consideration. Firstly, avoid crowded hotel lobbies and elevators, know your hotel's mask and social distancing policies before arrival, and what safety amenities will be available during your stay. If staying with family or friends, wear a mask when in common areas, use separate bathrooms if possible, and frequently disinfect shared surfaces such as doorknobs and countertops.

"The most important thing you can do if you find yourself needing to travel on Thanksgiving is to be prepared. Pack sanitizers, establish ground rules, wear a mask, and keep a safe distance from others. The world we're living in is uncertain and strange but if we work together, we'll be able to weather this storm by making smart choices and doing everything possible to minimize risk," commented Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal, the company behind travel brands CheapOair and OneTravel.

